Watch: Haredi protesters shut down roads across Israel

Members of Yerushalmi faction block roads around country to protest arrest of haredi draft-dodger.

Hundreds of protesters from the Yerushalmi faction, a haredi group staunchly opposed to service in the IDF, demonstrated Sunday evening, blocking roads at protests across the country.

The Yerushalmi faction, made up of followers of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, launched the protests in response to the arrest of a haredi draft-dodger.

Among the protests Sunday night was the first-ever authorized Yerushalmi demonstration in Bnei Brak, held at the corner of Kahanman and Ben David.

At another demonstration in Jerusalem, dozens of protesters shut down Bar Ilan Street. In Beit Shemesh, police were called in to disperse demonstrators who had blocked Nahar HaYarden Street. More than a hundred demonstrators partially closed off Elad junction in central Israel.

Dozens of protestors also demonstrated at Shilat junction between Modi’in and the predominantly haredi city of Modi’in Illit, attempting to shut down traffic along Highway 443.