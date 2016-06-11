'Catch the Jew' author takes aim at US

Tuvia Tenenbom new book, The Lies They Tell, (Sela-Meir Publishing) has been released in Hebrew.

Tenebom is the best-selling author of Catch the Jew, which humorously delves into the world of left-wing anti-Israel activism within the State of Israel.

The release of The Lies They Tell was accompanied by a press release describing the book.

The press release states: The USA is the world’s empire and what it does will affect our lives and the lives of our children.

But who are the Americans? What are their dreams? What are their fears? They say that they believe in multiculturalism. They say that hey love all: black, white, Jew, and Arab. They say that they are free. They say that they are brave. They say that they would love to see you, that they love you like a brother, and that their food is amazing. Their politicians compete with each other over who cares more about Israel.

Is any of this true?

Tuvia Tenenbom travels through America to find out. He visits megachurches looking for the holy spirit in America, and drives to Indian reservations in search of ancient spirituality. He goes to black ghettos and listens to gang members explain the logic of killing fellow blacks, and he dines with rich whites who profess love of poor blacks. He meets Jews who dedicate day and night in hatred of their brethren, and schmoozes with robbers who teach him the true meaning of love. He flirts with Arab virgins who show him the sweet things of life, and shoots imaginary bears with powerful shotguns and glitzy pistols. He finagles his way into a prison, where skinheads pray, and wanders into the Senate, where the elected Brave reside. He experiments with drugs on American streets, and ponders the deeper meaning of life with rednecks. He sits with monks who throw obscenities at him, and with the homeless who put their trust in him. He mingles with American soldiers who teach him how to invade foreign countries, and he joins intellectual Americans who teach him the nature of mother earth, the goodness of man, and the sadism of the Israeli.