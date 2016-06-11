New Jersey stabbing kills 3, injures another 3

Stabbing attack in New Jersey claims 3 victims; police offer reward for info leading to arrest.

A 23-year-old woman and two children ages 8 and 11 were stabbed to death in their Newark, New Jersey home during a stabbing attack on Saturday.

The attack left three other people were injured. The injured included a 29-year-old woman, and a boy and girl aged 13. All are reported to be in stable condition.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said the attack was "one of the most tragic and savage" ever seen. He pleaded for anyone with information to report it to the authorities.

"We have to get him immediately before he hurts someone else," Baraka said. "As long as he's on the street, nobody is safe."

It is not clear if multiple knives were used in the attack.

According to an Essex County prosecutor, the police are searching for a 26-year-old man who is already wanted for charges of sexual and aggravated assault in an unrelated incident which occurred on October 9. The suspect has not yet been charged for Saturday afternoon's stabbing attacks.

Police have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.