Visa CAL ordered to pay 85 million shekels

Credit company fraud case may be closed if company agrees to pay fine to the State of Israel.

The CAL credit card company has been ordered to pay 85 million shekels to the State of Israel, in return for the closing of an international case against the company.

Israel's Justice Ministry has reported that an Israeli state attorney came to a conclusion regarding the sum at the end of last week. The agreement is expected to be signed between CAL International, which had previously been owned by CAL, and other international financial organizations.

In December 2011, Israeli Police began an open investigation into CAL, suspecting fraud committed between 2006-2009 involving international credit companies that included both Visa and Mastercard.

The crimes included bribery and money laundering, involving sums of billions of NIS.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said, "The State of Israel is not patient when it comes to cases of fraud. I am certain that the Forfeiture Fund will put the sum to good use."