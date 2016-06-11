Supreme Court shows signs of disunity

After Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor sent a letter to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked in which she announced the cutting of ties with respect to cooperation on Supreme Court appointments, several Supreme Court justices sharply criticized her as being rash and unthinking.

According to Yediot Ahronoth, not all of the Supreme Court justices agreed with Naor or approved of her letter announcing the Supreme Court would no longer work with the Justice Minister.

In her letter, Naor explained she was planning to cut contact with Ayelet Shaked after Shaked announced her intention to submit a law allowing Supreme Court judges to be chosen by a simple majority of 5 to 4, instead of forcing a majority of 7 out of 9.

Four Supreme Court judges are set to be chosen next year.

According to reports on Sunday morning, though all of the Supreme Court judges agree, at least in theory, with Naor's stance, they do not agree with her method of fighting the change, nor with the letter she sent to Shaked.

"We all stand behind our Chief Justice in her fight to keep the Supreme Court independent, but we do not agree with excommunications and distancing people," one of the Supreme Court judges said.

"We don't deal with things this way, especially since we're only at the beginning of the discussion," another Supreme Court judge added. "The Chief Justice has been dragged into an unnecessary and violent process."

However, one of the judges who agreed with Naor said, "We're concerned about the steps Shaked has taken, and about her desire to force upon us judges whose professional skills we do not admire. Naor needed to tell Shaked to stop, now."