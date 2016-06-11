Watch: Ivanka visits grave of Lubavitcher Rebbe

Donald Trump's daughter was spotted last night at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, where many Jews come to pray.

As the elections to determine the next US President quickly approach, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Republican nominee Donald Trump, could be seen last night with her husband visiting the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York.

According to Kikar Shabbat, there was no press accompanying the couple; their visit was documented by others who had come to pray by the grave of the Rebbe.

Yeshiva World News noted the fact that Ivanka’s visit to the Rebbe’s grave was concurrent with her father’s campaign rally in Nevada last night, during which Trump was rushed offstage following suspicions of an assassination attempt.

Ivanka, who converted to Judaism, and her husband Jared Kushner, who is also Jewish, are considered close advisors to Donald Trump.

Several days ago, Ivanka campaigned for her father at a Florida synagogue and spoke of the importance of Judaism in her life.

“I feel like Judaism helps your moral compass. It has been a great blessing in my life,” she had said.