Toronto and Montreal mayors to head mission to Israel

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Montreal Dennis Coderre will head a business technology mission to Israel, to take place between November 12 and 19.

Tory announced the mission in a press conference he held earlier this week at Toronto fin-tech leader Wealthsimple. He will be joined by delegates from local technology companies such as SecureKey Technologies, Incubes, Plooto and Vuru.

“Israel has emerged as a leading global hub for technology due in part to its successful incubator ecosystem,” said Mayor Tory. “Our mission is to learn how government interventions have facilitated the rapid growth of their technology sector, learn from their innovations and connect Toronto businesses with opportunities in their market.”

The mission will visit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Be’er Sheav, with Mayor Tory planning to meet with the mayors of each of those five cities. The delegation will also visit the Palestinian Authority city of Ramallah.

The delegation will visit Israeli companies including Aleph, Google, IBM and WeWork, and incubators and accelerators such as The Floor, Cyberspark, Technion, the Barclay’s Accelerator, MassChallenge and the Library Tel Aviv.