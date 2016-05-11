New poll shows Likud back in the lead

New poll shows Likud regains popularity, Zionist Union would lose nearly half their seats.

According to a poll by Israel Radio, if elections were held today, Likud would return to its place as the largest political party, trumping Yair Lapid's centrist-leftist party Yesh Atid.

For several months, polls have showed Yesh Atid as gaining the largest number of seats, with Likud trailing by a significant margin.

The poll showed that if elections were held today, Likud would gain 26 mandates, Yesh Atid would gain 21, and the Zionist Union and Joint Arab List would tie in third place with 13 seats each.

Currently, Likud has 30 seats, Yesh Atid has 11, and the Zionist Union has 24.

The poll also showed the Jewish Home would gain seats, rising to 12 from its current 8, and Yisrael Beiteinu would increase from 6 to 8.

The haredi parties, Shas and UTJ, would gain 7 seats each, as would Kulanu.

Kulanu currently has 10 seats.

Meretz would gain one additional seat, rising from 5 mandates to 6.