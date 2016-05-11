Crash near Kiryat Gat kills two

Two people were killed on Saturday night when a bus collided with a private car at Uza Junction on Route 40, near Kiryat Gat.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced to declare the deaths of a woman and an 8-year-old boy, who had been riding in the private car. They also administered first aid to four additional victims who had been lightly wounded.

Senior MDA paramedic Lior Dochan treated the injured and said, "When we arrived, the scene was absolutely horrific. The car had been smashed to pieces, and trapped inside were two passengers who were no longer breathing. Their injuries were extremely severe and within a short time we were forced to declare them dead.

"Some of the bus' passengers were walking around the scene, fully conscious and with only minor injuries. We administered medical aid and transferred two of them to Soroka Hospital in an MDA ambulance."

321 people have been killed in road accidents since the beginning of 2016.