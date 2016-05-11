Clinton Foundation admits receiving $1M from Qatar

After previously denying the claim, Hillary's Clinton Foundation admits accepting $1M from Qatar without State review.

The Clinton Foundation has admitted to accepting a 1 million dollar "gift" from Qatar in 2011, during Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's term as Secretary of State, in violation of her agreement with the White House.

Before she became Secretary of State, Clinton signed an agreement allowing the State Department to review any new or increased support of the Clinton Foundation from foreign governments.

Qatari officials donated the money in an attempt to gain a face-to-face meeting with former US President Bill Clinton.

The admission came about as a result of the WikiLeaks email hack, after Clinton had repeatedly denied accepting any questionable donations.

In the leaked emails, Clinton and her campaign manager, John Podesta, discussed in 2014 the fact that Qatar was directly funding ISIS. And apparently, Clintion knew about this quite a few years before the 2014 email exchange.

This is not the first shady Clinton deal that has come to light in this year's race for the US presidency. Previously, Clinton tried to make a deal with the FBI to reclassify emails regarding overseas missions. She also received debate questions ahead of time, and has admitted to lying to the public in order to further her campaign. In addition, her "Donald Ducks" campaign violated election campaign regulations.