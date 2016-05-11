Russia: Either Clinton gets the presidency, or she goes to jail

Russian state-owned media does little to hide its preferences in the U.S. presidential election.

News reports about the race for the White House on Russian television devote most of their time to elaborating on Donald Trump’s allegations that Hillary Clinton is corrupt and the election is rigged.

On his Sunday program, pro-Kremlin journalist Dmitry Kiselyov said, "Clinton has a choice. Either she gets the presidency or she goes behind bars."

Kiselyov also told viewers that Clinton is backed by US security services and the media - unlike "anti-establishment" Trump.

State-controlled Kremlin TV channels also highlight concerns about Clinton's health and suggest the Democratic party is "panicking" over recent polls. They also linked Clinton to sex scandals.

Aleksei Venediktov, editor of liberal Russian Radio station Ekho Moskvy said, "My colleagues at these channels completely back Trump and show all the bad things about Clinton."

Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied holding a preference for Republican candidate Donald Trump, experts point out that the two men have similar positions on issues of foreign policy, including regarding Syria and the Ukraine.

The Russian media has put a lot of focus on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, portraying her as afraid of Russia, and a warmonger responsible for Middle East bloodshed.

Recently, state-controlled NTV television channel took a jab at Clinton's ailing health, comparing her to a sick grandmother out of a Russian cartoon and showing footage of her coughing heavily and tripping when entering a plane.

Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent presenter on NTV, said it’s not that Russian media backs Trump, but rather that they dislike Clinton.

"It’s rather hard to feel sympathy for a person who raises hell on your country and everyone in it," he said in an interview.

On his Sunday program, Kiselyov highlighted what he said were problems with the electoral system, describing it as "an inter-tribal mess" that has not changed for centuries. He said some US states still use voting machines from the 80s, and compared them to soda vending machines.

Russian media also likes to repeat Trump's claims of 1.8 million dead people voting in US elections, calling them "dead souls," a reference to a famous 19th century Russian novel by Nikolai Gogol.

The Democratic Party has declared a "cyber war" against Russia after Clinton's emails were hacked, claiming Russia was behind the WikiLeaks hacks. Meanwhile, Russian nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky said he and Trump "shared a closeness."