A PA farmer claims he was severely injured after being injured by Israelis while he was harvesting olives on Saturday.

PA Muslims claim they were attacked picking olives

Two others were moderately injured.

The Arabs claim the farmer's severe injuries were caused by iron beams thrown at his head.

All three are being treated at the PA hospital in Ramallah.