Trump at Rally: Who Needs Jay Z?

The Republican presidential nominee boasted that he was able to attract massive crowds without Clinton’s star power, before again highlighting the language employed at the concert.

“In Hershey, Pennsylvania, last night, we had an arena, we had 27,000 people show up, many couldn’t get in,” he said. “Far more than Jay Z had with their free tickets. Free tickets! Far more. And Beyonce. And I like the both, but he used language last night that was so bad.”

Jay Z, or Shawn Carter, is an American rapper, businessman, and investor. He is one of the most financially successful hip-hop artists.

Trump added: “And then Hillary said, ‘I did not like Donald Trump’s lewd language.’ My lewd language! I’ll tell you what: I’ve never said what he said in my life! But that shows you the phoniness of politicians and the phoniness of the whole system, folks.”