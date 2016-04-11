Widow of Minister Ze'evi passes away

Yael Ze’evi, widow of assassinated former Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi, passes away at 88.

Yael Ze’evi, widow of assassinated former Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi, passed away on Friday night at the age of 88.

Ze’evi, who had been ill, was hospitalized at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where she passed away after her condition deteriorated in recent days.

She will be brought to rest on Sunday at Kibbutz Degania.

It was Yael Ze’evi who found her husband bleeding after he was shot by three Arab assailants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror organization, on October 17, 2001 at the Jerusalem Hyatt Hotel.

Ze’evi’s assassination was one of the events that marked the peak of the prolonged terror war often referred to as “the Second Intifada,” in which 1,178 Israelis, 70% of them civilians, were murdered between 2000 and 2009.

This week, the Knesset held a special session to mark the 15th anniversary of Ze’evi’s assassination.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)