Watch: MDA simulates emergency crisis

Medics of Magen David Adom carry out a large-scale drill simulating an emergency in which a train and bus collide and many are injured.





Loading....





MDA medics carried out yesterday a large-scale exercise in Tel Aviv, practicing a scenario in which a train and a bus collided.

Some 70 volunteers took part in the exercise; they practised administering aid to some 20 MDA volunteers pretending to be injured persons.

The exercise comes as part of yearly training MDA medics receive in order to maintain a high level of professionalism and to practice skills on a scene where a large number of injured are present. Such drills provide practice operating at the scene of terror attacks, car accidents, and other incidents with a large number of injured.

Chairman of MDA Eli Bin commented, “Thanks to MDA drills over the course of the years, we are maximally geared and ready for real-life situations. MDA forces maintain preparedness and are ready to administer aid quickly and professionally - in every day and emergency situations. Workers and volunteers will continue to practice every possible scenario so that, in real-life situations, they can provide the best treatment for the citizens of Israel.”