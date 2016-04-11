Danon visits Dubai in secret

Israel's UN ambassador visits Dubai in secret to attend UN conference, despite lack of relations between Israel and UAE.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador the UN, made a clandestine visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in a UN development conference, Channel 2 reported on Thursday.

Danon's visit in the oil-rich Arab nation lasted three days. He attended the conference in his capacity as chairman of the UN Legal Committee, a position he was elected to in June.

The visit was conducted under heavy secrecy and tight security, so as not to arouse the anger of UAE citizens.

UAE does not officially recognize Israel, so Israelis cannot obtain passports to travel there. However, special visas were arranged for Danon and his staff after extensive contacts and coordination.