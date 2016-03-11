Watch: Suspect scouted out Jewish girls school in Brooklyn

Police investigate suspicious individual scoping out Bais Yaakov high school in Brooklyn, taking pictures and video with his cell phone.

A Jewish girls school in New York City contacted the New York Police Department after a suspicious individual was seen outside of the school, taking pictures of the building from different angles in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the school’s security guards.

The incident took place during school hours on Wednesday outside of the Bais Yaakov D’Rav Meir girls high school on Parkville Avenue in Brooklyn.

A security camera outside of the school caught the man circling the school, pausing a dozen or so times to take pictures of the building with his smartphone.

After scouting out the school and taking photographs, the man quickly returned to his car and sped off.

A security guard at the school noticed the man’s suspicious behavior, calling 9-1-1 while keeping security cameras trained on the man as he circled the building.

The NYPD responded to the incident, saying they had opened an investigation and were examining the footage for evidence. A spokesperson noted that the suspect’s car bears New Jersey license plates, though the number could not be made out in the video.