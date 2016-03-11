Carmiel cancels screening of anti-Israel film

The Carmiel municipality has canceled next week’s screening of the movie “Junction 48,” following the request of deputy mayor Rotem Yanai (Jewish Home). Yanai called the film "hostile" towards Israel and the IDF.

The film, co-written by Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar and Oren Moverman and directed by Udi Aloni, is about two lovers living in the Arab ghetto in Lod under what the filmmakers called "Israeli oppression."

Yanai told Arutz Sheva that he would not allow Carmiel's agenda to be decided by extreme left-wing groups. "Leftist organizations held a conference here under the radar which dealt with living in a mixed community, implying that Carmiel is a mixed city."

"And I say that Karmiel is not a mixed city." Yanai declared. "Carmiel was founded 51 years ago to strengthen the Jewish presence in the Galilee. We do not expel anyone, and we want to coexist the the Arab villages around the city, but Carmiel is not a mixed city. Unfortunately these leftist organizations are trying to find any way they can to turn Carmiel into their personal battlefield. We won't allow it."

Yanai will continue to work to ensure that films like "Junction 48" are not played in Carmiel.

"This film was created to attack the State of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF." Yani explained. "I've read about the film, and I've also seen the reviews. The creator of the film spoke at the Berlin Film Festival about the 'facist' State of Israel and how the IDF oppresses Arab residents."

"We are in favor of coexistence with the Arabs and the surrounding villages, but these leftist organizations are trying to delegitimize the IDF and the State of Israel. That's why they called this conference of Arabs and extreme leftists." he added.