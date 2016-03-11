Caught in the act: Arab nabbed sexually assaulting school girl

Jerusalem police arrested a 13-year old resident from the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya in the capital on Thursday, after the suspect was caught in the act of sexually assaulting a girl in the nearby French Hill neighborhood.

The suspect was nabbed while committing sexual acts on a Jewish school girl just outside of a religious school’s campus in French Hill.

Police had set up watch outside of the school on Thursday, following a complaint of a similar attack by an Arab youth against a female student.

In Wednesday’s attack, the suspect reportedly assaulted the girl after she exited the campus, then fled.

According to a statement released by a police spokesperson, the suspect tied himself to Wednesday’s assault during interrogation.

The suspect was transferred to the Shalem police station and his parents called in as part of the investigation.