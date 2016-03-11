Watch: Thieves beat driver in Modi'in during robbery

Three young men assaulted a driver in the central Israeli city of Modi’in on Thursday, making off with a large sum of cash from the victim.

The victim of the robbery, a roughly 25-year old man who works as a money changer, is reportedly in moderate condition after the beating, which included serious blows to the head. He has been evacuated to Tel HaShomer Hospital in Ramat Gan.

His assailants made off with hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash during the robbery, which was caught on camera by a passerby.