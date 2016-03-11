Lipa Schmeltzer unsure who to vote for

American hasidic singer Lipa Schmeltzer expressed his doubts about who to vote for in next week's American election.

American hasidic singer Lipa Schmeltzer is still unsure who he's voting for next week. In a humorous clip he released for the Kikar Hashabat site, Schmeltzer expressed an innovative opinion which reflects the difficult decision between two problematic candidates.

"If I vote for Clinton and she wins it will present a problem for the hasidic community. What will everyone do when they have to brush their shoes before Shabbat on the newspaper and they can't put her picture there?

"Many people are embarrassed to say they are voting Trump because its not fashionable, and of course the vote is for the individual. On the other hand, there is no reason not to vote for him, so everything is open."

Schmeltzer concluded by saying that "All of America is living in an air bubble at the moment. Some people say not to vote for Trump because he is racist, but I say that it is all a matter of taste.

"In the end 'The hearts of kings and ministers are in G-d's hands'", concluded Schmeltzer.