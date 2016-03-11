Motorcycle terrorist indicted

An Arab terrorist was indicted for trying to murder Jewish youth by hitting them with his motorcycle and stabbing them with a knife.

The prosecution of the Jerusalem district filed an indictment with the district court against Murad Rajabi, a 20-year-old resident of the Arab neighborhood of Silwan in Jerusalem, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

According to the indictment, the terrorist left his house on his motorcycle, equipped with a knife.

Near Hevron Way in southern Jerusalem, he accelerated after apprehending several youth who were apparently religious Jews, and crashed into one of them who, as result, flew up in the air upon impact and suffered three cases of broken bones.

Afterward, Rajabi turned to attack the second youth with his knife and motorcycle helmet and, before he was neutralized, wounded the second youth on his face.