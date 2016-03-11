Relative of Fatah founder asks forgiveness from Jewish People

A niece of one of the founders of Fatah has requested forgiveness from the Jewish people for the hatred she felt in the past for them.

Sandra Salomon, a Ramallah-born Canadian and niece of one of the founders of Fatah, has requested forgiveness from the Jewish people for the hatred she felt in the past for them.

In a conversation she held recently with the site CIJ News, Sandra said that she wanted to be interviewed by Israeli news so that she could convey a message of peace between Israel and the Palestinians based on true coexistence and a cooperative struggle against mutual hatred.

It is of note that an interview that Sandra had recently held with Channel 2 led to angry reactions within the Arab world.

Sandra said in the interview that Hamas and ISIS are no different in their mutual aspirations of achieving an Islamic caliphate. She related that, from a young age, she was educated to hate Jews and praise Hitler for the Holocaust.

When she was a child, her family moved to Jordan and later to Saudi Arabia, where she spent her childhood and teenage years. At age 21, she was forced to marry a Palestinian man. She moved to Canada in 2004 and, a year later, returned to Saudi Arabia to get a divorce. In 2012, Sandra handed in an Islamic bill of divorce and decided to convert to Christianity.

Sandra noted that the stance of most Palestinians regarding Israel rests on a deep foundation of hatred. “They blame the Jews for everything. They celebrate when Jews are murdered. They have no love and peace, only rage and hatred,” she said.

She said that Jews have the right to live in their land in peace.

“When I was Muslim, I felt obligated to the [right-wing] of Israel. Israel has a right to exist.”