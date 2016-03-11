Khamenei criticizes U.S. presidential candidates

Iran's Supreme Leader criticizes both Clinton and Trump without naming them.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday weighed in on the United States presidential election – and he had nothing good to say about the candidates.

Khamenei criticized both Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump in a speech marking the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

According to The Associated Press, Khamenei said Clinton and Trump's comments in the presidential debates "are sufficient for the annihilation of the reputation of the United States."

He did not name either candidate in his speech.

Khamenei also described Americans as "liars, untrustworthy, deceitful and backstabbers" while saying he still opposed any direct negotiations with the U.S. following the nuclear deal.

The comments are nothing out of the ordinary, as Khamenei regularly criticizes and verbally attacks the United States, which he refers to as the “Great Satan”.

In the past, he has ruled out his country having ties with the United States or “the Zionist regime” – that is, Israel – claiming he had proof that the United States was planning a coup in Iran.

In September, Khamenei said the Islamic Republic must stand strong against Washington on the region’s conflicts.

The Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader is not the only Iranian leader to have made comments about the American presidential candidates. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani last month described the two candidates as "bad and worse," without specifying which was which.