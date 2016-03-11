German police arrest suspected jihadist

German police arrest a Syrian man in Berlin on suspicion of being a member of a foreign terrorist organization.

German police announced on Wednesday they had arrested a Syrian man in Berlin on suspicion of being a member of a foreign terrorist organization, Reuters reports.

The man, who officers said had given his age as 27, had been living in Germany since 2015, police said on Twitter.

He was arrested in an apartment in the Schoeneberg district and an investigation has begun, according to Reuters.

German security services have been on high alert in recent months over the possibility of Islamist attacks.

In October, a Syrian refugee was arrested on suspicion of planning a major attack in Berlin after police discovered explosives in his apartment.

The man, Jaber Albakr, was later found dead in his cell after an apparent suicide.

Germany was targeted by a series of attacks this past summer, including two in the southern state of Bavaria that were both claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

In the first attack, a 17-year-old Afghani with an ax attacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg before being shot dead by security forces.

In the second incident, an attacker set off a bomb in a restaurant in Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 12 others.

In August, German authorities arrested a man on suspicion of storing materials that could be used as explosives. The suspect also had items in his apartment glorifying ISIS.

In late September, police arrested a 16-year-old Syrian refugee in Cologne on suspicion he was planning a bombing in the name of ISIS.

A week earlier, they detained three men with forged Syrian passports who were believed to be a possible ISIS "sleeper cell" with links to those behind the November Paris attacks.