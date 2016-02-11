Abandoned weapons and classified documents found at army base

Workers demolishing the Tzrifin military base discovered a large amount of weapons and classified documents out in the open.

Abandoned weapons, ammunition, and even classified documents were discovered during the evacuation of the Tzrifin military base, which is slated for demolition, according to a report presented to Channel 2.

During the evacuation, civilian contractors and work crews went into the base to demolish the structures standing and begin building new structures.

As they worked, the contractors found a large amount of weapons, ammunition, and documents out in the open for anyone to take.

An IDF spokesman said that the army police had opened an investigation into the issue, including the damage caused by the exposure of the classified documents.

The Tzrifin military base was evacuated to make room for the continued expansion of nearby Rishon Letzion.