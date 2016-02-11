Trump advisors: Aid to Israel will increase

As the US presidential elections approach, Republican candidate Donald Trump’s advisors on Israeli matters published a paper defining Trump’s policies on a number of issues relating to Israel, Channel 2 reported.

“The strong connection between Israel and the US is based upon shared values of democracy, freedom of expression, respect for minorities, and equal opportunity for all citizens to fulfill their dreams,” Trump advisors David Friedman and Jason Greenblatt wrote, according to Channel 2.

“The American people values its close friendship with Israel which, at a time when other countries requested aid from American forces, defended itself and only requested military [financial aid] and diplomatic aid.”

Within that context, the advisors noted that if Trump is elected, the US will ensure that Israel receives a maximum in needed military aid. The assertions come within the context of the defense agreement that Israel just signed with President Obama. According to the report, the advisors emphasized that the defense agreement will not limit the ability of congress to provide aid to Israel beyond what was already agreed upon.

The advisors also addressed prospective Trump policy towards the UN Human Rights Council. They said that the US will stop funds to the Council, which they defined as “a body of dictatorships whose purpose is to bash and isolate the Jewish State.”

With respect to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, the advisors stressed that Trump would support direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs without preconditions, and that the US would oppose any Palestinian or European attempt to circumvent direct negotiations.

With respect to the status of Jerusalem, a Trump administration would recognize Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish People,” and would move the American embassy to Jerusalem, according to Channel 2.