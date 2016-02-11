'King Abdullah had no right to give away land'

Rabbi Zephaniah Drori, the Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Shmona, explained in an interview with Arutz Sheva why the Supreme Court's ruling that the town of Amona be demolished was based on a false premise and should be reconsidered.

"If those Arabs had proof that they inherited the land in Amona from their parents or ancestors then we need to compensate them as is appropriate." Rabbi Drori said. "But if they received the lands - which, as far as I know, they did - as a gift from Abdullah (King of Jordan from 1921 to 1951, ed.), then I don't see any reason why we should consider (their clams to be valid)."

The country of Jordan, called Transjordan at the time, was created in 1922 on land east of the Jordan River. Jordan's conquest of Judea and Samaria, the west bank of the Jordan River, in Israel's War of Independence was recognized by only two countries, Great Britain and Pakistan. It was thus an occupying power in Judea and Samaria, including Area C where Amona and all the Jewish so-called "settlements" are located, from 1948-1967.

The Rabbi explains further that "Abdullah had no property rights in the land of Israel, and therefore he had no right to divide up that land. These are our lands, and Abdullah illegally occupied them when he came to try to kill us [in 1948, ed.]. Therefore, he had no right to the land and those who received gifts from him also don't have the right to the land."

"As we now know, these lands have no connection to these people's [Arab] ancestors. Therefore, when the Court of Law discusses our 'occupation' it should also discuss Abdullah's illegal occupation." Rabbi Drori added.

Rabbi Drori said that the Supreme Court ruling regarding the destruction of Amona should be revoked and the case reassessed. "The Supreme Court never discussed what right Abdullah had to divide the land, and I believe that that is the most important issue. If that issue is discussed then it will be obvious that they (the Arab claimants) have no claim under international law."

Rabbi Drori said that the court made a mistake in its initial ruling and that "the court must provide the remedy for its mistake."