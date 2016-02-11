Trump will investigate anti-Israel intimidation on campus

Donald Trump would ask the Justice Department to investigate the intimidation of pro-Israel and Jewish students on American college campuses if elected president, according to a report by the Algemeiner news site.

“Colleges are generally being far too lenient in allowing the pro-Palestinian community to deprive those in the pro-Israel camp of their First Amendment right to free speech,” said attorney and Trump adviser on Israel David Friedman. “This is a serious constitutional deprivation, so it is something that must be looked at.”

A study published at Brandeis University found that the spread of the anti-Israel BDS movement on college campuses has caused a rise in anti-Semitic incidents at colleges around the country.

Friedman also elaborated on the policy a Trump Administration would pursue vis-a-vis Israel and the peace process, focusing on where Trump would differ from the policies President Barack Obama has pursued for the past eight years.

Friedman said that Israel cannot be expected to uproot its people from Judea and Samaria. “It is inconceivable there could be a mass evacuation on that magnitude, in the unlikely event that there was an otherwise comprehensive peace agreement.”

“It makes no sense for Judea and Samaria to be ‘Judenrein (without Jews),’ any more than it makes sense for Israel to be ‘Arabrein (without Arabs).’ It’s not fair.

“The critical thing is to recognize that there is not going to be any progress on a Palestinian state until the Palestinians renounce violence and accept Israel as a Jewish state. Until that happens, there is really nothing to talk about in terms of a political process.” Friedman elaborated.

He added that Trump and his advisers trust Israel to manage its own affairs and decide what is in its own interest, so a Trump Administration would not "put its finger on the scale and try to force Israel into a particular outcome, but rather will support Israel in reaching its own conclusion about how to best achieve peace with its neighbors.”