Two Iowa police officers murdered in ambushes

Manhunt underway for suspect who gunned down two police officers in separate ambush attacks in Iowa.

Authorities in the state of Iowa have identified the suspected shooter behind two separate killings of police officers in what was described as "ambush-style attacks" early Wednesday morning, Fox News reported.

Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly after 1:00 AM and discovered an officer from the Urbandale Police Department had been shot. About twenty minutes later another officer from the city of Des Moines was discovered shot less than two miles away. Both officers were shot while sitting in their patrol cars.

State officials have begin a massive manhunt for the suspect, Scott Michael Greene, who they say is considered "armed and dangerous."

In a press conference about the shooting, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters that "In all appearances it looks just like that, that these officers were ambushed."

"There's somebody out there shooting police... there is a clear and present danger to police officers right now." he added.