Watch: Anti-Israel protesters trap pro-Israel students

Local police were called to a pro-Israel event at University College London (UCL) Thursday evening when anti-israel activists trapped the attendees in the room in which it was taking place, The Algemeiner reported.

The anti-Israel activists initially tried to shout down the event, which was held by CAMERA (the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America) on Campus and the Friends of Israel student group, with screams of “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free.”

They then blockaded the exit to the room where the event was taking place, trapping the participants inside. It was then that the police were called.

The police told the participants not to attempt to leave the room without police protection.

This is not the first time an anti-Israel protest at a London university got out of hand. In August, a student at King's College was found guilty of assaulting a Jewish student during an anti-Israel rally against a speech by former Shin Bet head Ami Ayalon, who had been invited to lecture, that turned violent.