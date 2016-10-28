Roger Waters loses millions over BDS support

American Express has passed on sponsoring Roger Waters' upcoming Us+Them tour in 2017 over the former Pink Floyd star's support for the anti-Israel BDS movement, the New York Post reported.

A source from American Express told the Post that "The company was asked to sponsor his tour for $4 million, but pulled out because it did not want to be part of his anti-Israel rhetoric.”

Waters has been one of the most outspoken celebrity supporters of the BDS movement. He has pressured many other artists to cancel concerts they were scheduled to perform in Israel, and has been accused of crossing the line into anti-Semitism.

In 2013, Waters gave a concert which featured a giant pig float with a star of David on its side. He has also compared Israel to the Nazis.

Waters' obsession with Israel prompted radio host Howard last year to ask “What is with Roger Waters and the Jews?”

“Where do you want the Jews to go Roger?” Stern asked. “Where do you want them to go? You want them to just go back to the concentration camp?"