Jewish feminist magazine celebrates 40th anniversary

The Jewish feminist magazine Lilith celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special issue that highlighted past iconic articles.

The publication's Fall 2016 issue included excerpts from a 1987 story about the JAP (Jewish American Princess) stereotype, a 1996 tribute to Barbra Streisand and a 2012 profile of three deaf Jewish activists. It also included a list of 40 Jewish feminist objects submitted by readers and writers.

"This 40th anniversary issue charts women's lives with affection, subversion and style," Editor-in-Chief Susan Weidman Schneider, who founded the magazine in 1976, said in a statement. "It dives deep into the changes you've witnessed and helped bring about, and points the way to a female-friendly Jewish future."

The magazine, which is named for the biblical Adam's mythical first wife, features works of reporting, memoir, fiction and poetry, and bills itself as "the feminist change-agent in and for the Jewish community."