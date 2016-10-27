Attorney Yoram Sheftel spoke on his radio program Radio Lelo Hafsaka (Nonstop Radio) with right-wing activist Ofer Golan, a supporter of Sgt. Elor Azaria, after Golan told Channel 2 journalist Amnon Abramovich "You should have burned to death in your tank.

Abramovich served as a tank driver in the IDF during the Yom Kippur War. During a battle near the Suez Canal his tank caught fire. Despite suffering severe burns Abramovich continued to fight and to drive his tank. He was left scarred and awarded the Chief of Staff Citation for his heroic actions during the war.

Golan recounted his encounter with Abramovich, telling Sheftel "Abramovich left the court, and when I saw him I lost it. I lost my temper. I yelled at him. I drove him away in disgrace. I told him that I wished that he'd burned to death in a tank."

Sheftel said that "We should call Abramovich a 'media terrorist.' But a traitor he is not. He is a classic example of a 'media terrorist,' but no more than that."

Golan expressed remorse for his verbal attack on Abramovich. "I apologize for my malicious statement. Nothing more needs to be said. A Jew cannot behave this way towards another Jew. The Torah commands us to 'love your neighbor as yourself.'"

Sheftel praised Golan's apology. "Well done. It is very good that you took back your words, and it is wonderful that you defined your words as 'malicious.' Even when a man these days commits an action that disgraces what he did in his youth he does not deserve to have said about him what you said. I saw Amnon Abramovich in a courtroom not long after the Yom Kippur War. His face was almost completely burnt."

Golan still believes that Abramovich's actions in recent years deserve to be criticized "Because of his actions during the Yom Kippur War he does not deserve to be labeled a traitor in Israel. If anyone else had done what Abramovich has done recently, but without doing what he had done in the past, he would be worthy of being called (a traitor).