'We need another 100,000 Oren Hazans'

Likud activist says media not focusing on real story of how Oren Hazan won libel lawsuit, says calls for Hazan to resign are hypocrisy.

Hundreds of Likud activists will come to the city of Ariel Friday to celebrate the birthday of Likud MK Oren Hazan.

The birthday celebrations will take place against the backdrop of a court ruling that found that there was evidence to believe that Hazan consumed hard drugs in Bulgaria before he was elected to the Knesset.

Roi Rachamim, a Likud activist from Be'er Sheva, told Arutz Sheva that the media is trying to distort the great achievement of Hazan's winning his libel case against Channel 2 and its journalist Amit Segal.

"I am speaking on behalf of Likud activists from around the country." he said. "You see the WhatsApp groups. (We speak) for the sake of justice. there are some who want to change the court's ruling, so I invite you to read it."

"The trial was about the slander and libel against Oren Hazan, that he was a pimp and a drug dealer. The court ruled that this was not true. The media is always telling us that Oren sold drugs, but Oren said he didn't and I believe him. But even if he used drugs, there are 14 other MKs and ministers in important positions that have acknowledged using drugs."

Rachamim says that the calls for Hazan to resign from the Knesset are hypocrisy. "His actions in the Knesset atone a thousand times over for the false claims that he used drugs."

He is convinced that during the next Likud primaries Hazan will become one of the top ten Likud members on the list. "Oren represents us and we need another 100,000 Hazans like him."

"There is tremendous sympathy for Oren. You saw how thousand of people came to support him over the holidays, and tomorrow we will embrace him. We applaud Hazan's work on behalf of the land of Israel, the Torah of Israel, and the soldiers of the IDF." Rachamim stated.