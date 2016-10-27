'Don't die a natural death, become a terrorist instead!'

Memorial for terrorists who murdered civilians set up at Al-Quds University calls on students to become terrorists.

A memorial for terrorists erected at Al-Quds University encourages students to die committing terrorist attacks rather than wait to die of natural causes, the watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports.

Written on the memorial stone was the sentence "Beware of natural death; do not die, but amidst the hail of bullets."

The memorial was erected to honor terrorists from the university who were killed while carrying out terror attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Among the terrorists honored was Muhannad Halabi, the terrorist who murdered Rabbi Nehemia Lavi and Aharon Bennett, and injured Bennett's wife and two year old baby, in the Old City of Jerusalem last October. He is referred to on the memorial as the "Heroic Martyr and Detonator of the third Intifada"

According to PMW, this memorial is consistent with the policy of Mahmud Abbas' Palestinian Authority to glorify the murder of Israeli civilians and to encourage young Arabs to become murderers and terrorists.