'Arabs are getting all the carrots - and Jews the stick!'

Agriculture Minster Uri Ariel blasts cabinet decision to approve Arab construction in Area C, says Jews and Arabs getting the 'stick.'

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) criticized the building plan for Palestinian Arabs in Area C which was approved by the security cabinet after Rosh Hashanah.

According to a report by Haaretz today the cabinet approved a long list of construction projects for Arabs in Area C in Judea and Samaria.

The decision represents the first time in the last few years that Arabs have been given permits to build in this area, and was made as part of the "carrots and sticks" program initiated by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to reward Arab towns in Judea and Samar for good behavior and punish them for bad behavior.

Ariel criticized both the program and the approved construction. "This is a miserable situation that leads to "sticks" for the Jewish towns, for the State of Israel, and also for the Palestinians."