MK Hazan: Bennett is last person to be lecturing about morals

MK Oren Hazan responds angrily to Minister Bennett's call to disassociate from him, saying that Bennett should not lecture others on morals.

MK Oren Hazan responded angrily to Jewish Home party Education Minister Naftali Bennett's call on Army Radio to disassociate from him after the court decision in his libel case against Channel 2 correspondent Amit Segal, saying that Bennett is the last person to lecture others on morals.

"A person who was described by the State Comptroller as a 'serial campaign funding offender,' someone who was party to the embezzlement of millions of shekels of public money during the election campaign, who under his aegis caused dramatic cuts in teachers wages and who abandoned right- wing ideology and Amona and its residents to focus on his hobby of uploading Facebook clips is the last person to pontificate to me after I cleared my name in court.

"Bennett won't teach me or the children in Israel what values are. It would behoove him to read the court's ruling before he runs to help his friends in Channel 2," added Hazan.

Earlier, Bennett had said that after it had been proved that Hazan had taken hard drugs and run a casino, the other members of the Knesset ought to disassociate from him.

Bennett emphasized that "The law does not allow us to force him to resign, as there was no criminal offense done within Israel, but the head of his faction should feel obligated to disassociate from him."