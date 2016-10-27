Bennett: We should disassociate from MK Hazan

Education minister Naftali Bennett discussed Thursday morning the court's decision regarding MK Oren Hazan, which stated that he had used hard drugs and run a casino.

"These details are a warning light for us and we are obligated as publicly elected officials to disassociate from a person of whom it has been ascertained that he acted improperly," said Bennett in an Army Radio interview.

"This story really upsets me," added Bennett, "It doesn't add honor to the Knesset in Israel or to the public's faith in its elected officials. I believe that members of Knesset should serve as paragons of society."

Bennett emphasized that "The law does not allow us to force him to resign as there was no criminal offense done in Israel, but the head of his faction should feel obliged to disassociate from him."

Bennett had previously referred to the topic immediately after the Channel 2 investigation of Hazan's behavior but at that point he said that he wanted to wait until the matter was clarified.

In his previous interview, Bennett had said that "Our role as elected officials is not just to legislate but to lead and to present a personal example, to establish a worthy standard of behavior, since children and youth are looking up to us."