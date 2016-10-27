Two strong earthquakes hit central Italy, two months after devastating quake killed nearly 300 people.

A series of strong earthquakes hit central Italy on Wednesday evening, Reuters reported. There were no reports of deaths.

A quake measured at 6.0 magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey struck about two hours after a first quake measuring 5.4 struck, according to Reuters.

Both earthquakes were strong enough to be felt more than 150 km south in Rome, where lamps swayed on the upper floors of building.

The epicenters of both quakes were near the town of Castelsantangelo sul Nera in the Marche region, the report said.

In August, a major earthquake struck Italy’s Marche, Lazio and Umbria regions, killing 290 people and devastating several towns.

Officials in the town of Visso, not far from the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquakes, reported several injuries. Several old rural churches collapsed or were damaged. Schools were ordered closed on Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially attributed a magnitude of 5.6 to the first quake and 6.4 to the second, before revising them lower. USGS said the epicenter was at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), according to Reuters.

Wednesday's earthquake caused further damage to already precarious structures in Amatrice, the town worst hit by the 6.2-magnitude tremor in August, officials said, but there were no injuries.