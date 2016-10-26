Incredible: Baby born twice at Texas hospital

Baby removed from mother's womb months early to remove a deadly tumor now growing steadily after successful second birth.

Lynlee Hope Boemer left her mother's womb twice, three months apart.

23 weeks after conception, doctors removed Lynlee from her mother's womb to operate on a tumor that could have killed her in-utero. 13 weeks later she was ready to be born to Margaret and Jeff Boemer.

The tumor, caused by a rare birth defect called Sacrococcygeal Teratoma (SCT), grew on Lynlee's tailbone. It threatened the child's blood supply and put a tremendous strain on her heart .

"I was coming for regular check-ups and by the time at 23 weeks the tumor was shutting her heart down and causing her to go into cardiac failure," Margaret explained.

Margaret's doctors told her that her best option would be to terminate the pregnancy, since not only were Lynlee's chances of survival slim, but the consequences of carrying the pregnancy to term could have been dangerous to Margaret's health, but that choice was unacceptable to her.

The Boemers discovered that Texas Children's Hospital had successfully treated a baby with SCT and scheduled an appointment there. Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye and Dr. Darrell Cass, who founded together the Texas Children’s Fetal Center, suggested that open fetal surgery outside the womb would give Lynlee the highest chance of survival. Margaret agreed to let them remove Lynlee from her womb to perform the life-saving surgery.

"It was a choice of allowing her tumor to take over her body or giving her a chance at life," Margaret said.

The tumor was almost bigger than the fetus at the time of surgery. Over the course of the 5 hour procedure 90 percent of the tumor was removed. The baby was then put back in her mother's womb.

Margaret was placed on bed rest after the operation until Lynlee was born again via C-section. 8 days after she was born, the doctors removed the remaining 10 percent of the tumor.

Four months after her second birth, Lynlee is growing and recovering nicely.

Margaret has taken her daughter's miraculous recovery as a sign that she was right to keep faith.

“I want everyone to know that if they go and have an ultrasound and a scan, and they’re given bad news about their baby, don’t lose hope. There are medical advances out there than can help in certain situations.”