Mexican synagogue vandalized

For the second time in days, a Mexican synagogue was vandalized. The walls were sprayed, windows were shattered and furniture broken. Local Jews see this as a reaction to the Mexican vote in favor of the UNESCO decision regarding the connection between the Jewish nation and the Western Wall and Temple Mount and the attendant pressure on the Mexican government to reverse its decision on the matter.

At present the Mexican government may reverse its original decision and this has caused anti-Semitic attacks in the synagogue situated in the capital, Mexico City.

Graffiti was sprayed on the walls of the synagogue, furniture was broken and windows shattered in the two attacks.

Carmel Shama-Cohen, Israel's ambassador to UNESCO, said that "We have warned on numerous occasions that the decisions denying a Jewish connection to the holy sites had the potential to cause anti-Semitic attacks. The events in Mexico may open the eyes of a number of ambassadors."

When the controversial UNESCO decision was taken, the Mexican ambassador to UNESCO refused to comply with his country's position and was dismissed from his position.



