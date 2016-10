Watch: Trump's message to Israel Donald Trump reiterates his commitment to Israel at Jerusalem Forever rally today and says that US will stand with Israel against Iran Yoni Kempinski,

צילום: מתוך הוידאו Trump speaks to Israelis Donald Trump says that he loves Israel and respects the Jewish faith and tradition and this is a personal issue for him as his daughter Ivanka and her husband are raising their children in the Jewish faith. He adds that his administration will continue to strengthen the ties between all Americans and Israelis and that America will stand together with Israel against Iran.