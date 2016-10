Watch: Trump rally "Jerusalem Forever" in Jerusalem A rally in support of Donald Trump is taking place at the Nevel David hall in Jerusalem today. Arutz Sheva presents live coverage Yoni Kempinski,

John Sommers II/Getty Images via JTA Trump campaigns in Ohio



An official rally entitled "Jerusalem Forever" in support of Donald Trump is taking place at the Nevel David hall in Jerusalem today. There will be video addresses by Trump and Mike Pence. Arutz Sheva presents live coverage of the event