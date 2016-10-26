17 years for terrorist who stabbed soldier

The Jerusalem District Court handed down a 17 year jail sentence to Saed Qumbuz, a 29 year old Arab from the old city who was convicted of stabbing an IDF soldier by Jerusalem's Central Bus Station in December, 2015.

The terrorist was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a knife. In addition to the prison term, his sentence also included paying 50,000 shekels ($13,000 ) as compensation to the soldier he stabbed.

The soldier suffered minor injuries from the attack.

According to the indictment, the terrorist decided to carry out an attack and to kill Jews in order to become a "martyr." The attack required a long period of planning and the purchasing of weapons. The terrorist also practiced using a knife to commit murder before he was ready to carry out the attack.

When he was ready, the terrorist went to the Central Bus Station, and upon seeing a group of soldiers, stabbed one of them in the shoulder to kill him. He tried to stab the soldier again and again until a security guard neutralized and captured him.