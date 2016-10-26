Azaria supporter: Our struggle is just and right

Ran Carmi Buzaglo who is supervising the struggle to free Elor Azariya, referred in an Arutz Sheva interview to the clip in which Ofer Golan castigated veteran journalist Amnon Abramowitz. Buzaglo condemned the verbal abuse, stating that he is against inciteful language. He claimed that he tried to mitigate the hostility shown towards Abramowitz.

He added that the struggle for Azariya is "just and right" and demonstrates the values nurtured by the Jewish nation over many generations: Mutual responsiblility, friendship and brotherhood. He said that "I will continue to work with dedication and perserverance to return the soldier who was deserted in the battlefield, but all in accordance with the law and in tune with the rules of democracy.

:I am devoted to the values I was educated with and with which I educated my army inductees: "The commander always charges at the head of his soldiers and does everything possible to bring them home safely," concluded Buzaglo.

Golan had sharply criticized Abramowitz, who was severely injured in the Yom Kippur war, telling him that "You are a traitor to your people, it's a pity you weren't burnt to death in the tank."