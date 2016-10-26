IDF soldiers on Lebanese border come under fire, 1 wounded

An Israeli soldier was wounded by gunfire along the Lebanese border on Wednesday, and IDF spokesperson said.

“Shots were fired towards [IDF] forces on the border with Lebanon near Metullah, injuring a soldier,” a statement issued by the IDF read.

The wounded soldier was reportedly struck in the arm by gunfire. His injuries have been classified as light. He received first aid on the spot before being evacuated to a hospital for further treatment.

Initial reports indicate the soldiers were attacked by terrorists who fired from inside of a vehicle on the Lebanese side of the border.

After coming under fire, IDF forces returned fire, striking the terrorists’ vehicle.