UNESCO passes new anti-Israel resolution

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Centre passed a new resolution Wednesday morning denying the historic Jewish ties to holy sites in the Israeli capital, including the Temple Mount.

The measure was passed by a margin of 10 to 2, with 8 abstentions. Tunisia and Lebanon proposed the resolution on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, neither of which are voting members in the World Heritage Centre.

Like other recent resolutions by UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, the new measure refers to holy sites in Jerusalem, including the site of the two Jewish temples, exclusively in terms of the Islamic faith, using their Arabic names.

While the resolution drops the phrase “occupying power” to describe Israel, it accuses the Jewish state of the “intentional destruction” of Jerusalem’s holy sites and demands Israel halt archaeological work in the area.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon castigated UNESCO for the move, calling “disconnected from reality.”

“The absurdity continues, and UNESCO has adopted yet another ridiculous decision that is completely disconnected from reality.”

“UNESCO embarrassed itself by marching to the tune of the Palestinian pipers. All attempts to deny our heritage, distort history and disconnect the Jewish people from our capital and our homeland are doomed to fail.”