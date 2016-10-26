Trump adviser: His supporters aren't anti-Semitic

Donald Trump's adviser on Israel affairs, David Friedman, said Tuesday that there was no anti-Semitic sentiment among the Republican candidate's supporters, Haaretz reported.

The comments came days after a study by the Anti-Defamation League credited supporters of the Republicans with the lion's share of anti-Semitic abuse of journalists on Twitter.

Trump's campaign has been dogged with accusations of anti-Semitism, with some saying that he has created a "safe space" for anti-Jewish bigotry. But in an interview on Channel 2 News and quoted by Haaretz, Friedman denied the accusations.

"There is anti-Semitic sentiment among Clinton's supporters," he said, adding, "The danger in the U.S. is on the left, not on the right. I'm not saying that there aren't neo-Nazis floating around in the United States, because I'm sure there are. But the movement we ought to be concerned about is on the left."

In its study, the ADL noted that while much of the online harassment of journalists was sent anonymously, it originated with a number of overlapping online communities associated with the alt-right and white nationalist movements.

Asked about the ADL study, Friedman answered that he couldn't respond as to particular cases of harassment of journalists, but added that the ADL has lost its credibility because it was headed by a "J Street advocate."

Jonathan Greenblatt, who has been the CEO of the ADL since 2015, has never worked for J Street, but his decision to address student supporters of the group has been criticized by some, noted Haaretz.

Friedman has repeatedly expressed support for Israel, as has Trump. Friedman told Channel 10 News last month that if Trump is elected president, he will not try to force a solution on Israel with regards to its conflict with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Friedman has also spoken out against the expulsion of Jews from Judea and Samaria and dismissed claims that Jewish rule in Judea and Samaria would hurt the rest of Israel's Jews by diluting the Jewish character of the country.