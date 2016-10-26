Colin Powell: I'll vote for Hillary

Former Republican Secretary of State says he'll vote for the Democratic nominee.

Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell said Tuesday he'll vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, in a high-profile snub of his party's candidate, Donald Trump.

Powell, who also served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, backed President Barack Obama in both the 2008 and 2012 campaigns. He announced his plan to a Long Island group during a luncheon, according to CNN.

The announcement was confirmed by Powell's chief of staff, Peggy Cifrino.

Aides informed Clinton of Powell's support after her early-voting rally Tuesday afternoon in Florida. She is grateful for his support, one aide was quoted by CNN as having said.

The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, however, has had tough words for both major party candidates.

Hacked emails released in September showed Powell strongly condemning Trump, labeling him a "national disgrace and an international pariah."

In one email dated August 3, Powell wrote, "Trump is nuts. Everybody wants me to speak out, but I will pick the time and place for maximum effect like I did in 2008 and 2012. Right now, Trump is his worst own enemy."

At the time, an aide to Powell said the emails were "accurate" but declined further comment.

Powell and Clinton, meanwhile, have had an at-times difficult relationship. He repeatedly pushed back against reports over the summer suggesting that he might have given Clinton the idea to use a private email account as secretary of state, telling media outlets in August that "her people are trying to pin it on me", noted CNN.

Clinton has already earned the support of other high-profile Republicans, including former Sen. Larry Pressler, Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman and ex-Reagan political director Frank Lavin.

Recent reports also indicated that former President George H.W. Bush would vote for Clinton.

Bush reportedly said last month in a room of roughly 40 people that he would vote for the Democratic candidate, but representatives of the Bush family declined to confirm whether the comments were made.

Another of George H.W. Bush’s sons, Jeb Bush who sought the Republican nomination but dropped out after several primary losses, has said he would not vote for Trump but also ruled out voting for Clinton.